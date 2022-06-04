Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE CMA traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $81.96. 734,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.76.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

