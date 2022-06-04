Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

