Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.75) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a €9.70 ($10.43) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.39) to €8.20 ($8.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

About Commerzbank (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.