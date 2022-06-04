CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) CEO Charles L. Treadway Purchases 59,927 Shares

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 59,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

