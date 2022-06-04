Comparing Quantum-Si (QSI) & Its Competitors

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Quantum-Si to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Quantum-Si has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si’s peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Quantum-Si and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A Quantum-Si Competitors 154 691 955 28 2.47

As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Quantum-Si’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum-Si and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A -$94.99 million -1.20 Quantum-Si Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.45

Quantum-Si’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si. Quantum-Si is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A -24.70% -23.49% Quantum-Si Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Summary

Quantum-Si peers beat Quantum-Si on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Quantum-Si (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

