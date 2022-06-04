Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$5.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About Computer Modelling Group (Get Rating)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.