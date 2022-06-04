Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

CPSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $32,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Tobin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $64,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,469.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock worth $441,084. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.99. 65,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,627. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.