Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CNDT. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Conduent news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Conduent by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 1,544,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $4,006,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 701,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

