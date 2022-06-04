Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Get Conn's alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of CONN opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.