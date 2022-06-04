Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 142,762 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

