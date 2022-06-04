ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Up 13.2%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) was up 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 370,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,325,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.37.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 18,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,132.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 95,516 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $145,184.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,193,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,635. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

