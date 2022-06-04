Continental Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of EWS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 333,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

