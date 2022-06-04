Contrasting Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.2% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Distribution Solutions Group and Hudson Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hudson Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 34.54%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Distribution Solutions Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Hudson Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Distribution Solutions Group $417.73 million 1.78 $9.41 million $1.57 24.38 Hudson Technologies $192.75 million 2.31 $32.26 million $1.34 7.41

Hudson Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Distribution Solutions Group. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Distribution Solutions Group and Hudson Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Distribution Solutions Group 3.42% 20.28% 10.69% Hudson Technologies 25.85% 86.75% 29.58%

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats Distribution Solutions Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Distribution Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services. The Bolt operating segment delivers products to its customers through 14 branches located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded by Sidney L. Port in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service for facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems applications; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

