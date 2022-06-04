Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.09-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.09-13.29 EPS.

COO opened at $342.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $309.43 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.56.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

