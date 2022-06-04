CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 15,993 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRQ opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.81. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

