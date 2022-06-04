CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys Shares of 116,703 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 504,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,501,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,866,000 after acquiring an additional 168,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 930,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 687,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.66 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

