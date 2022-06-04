CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,355 MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after buying an additional 213,242 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after buying an additional 1,505,098 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after buying an additional 111,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,806,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG opened at $15.07 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.40 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

MAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.16.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

