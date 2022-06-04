CoreCommodity Management LLC Invests $953,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,697,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 180,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 103,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,629,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

