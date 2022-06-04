CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases New Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 173,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of W&T Offshore at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,736 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.