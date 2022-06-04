CoreCommodity Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.06% of Archrock worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROC. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AROC opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

