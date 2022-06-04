CoreCommodity Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 161,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after buying an additional 144,462 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $5,398,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,335. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPI opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $107.80.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 30.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

