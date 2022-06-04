CoreCommodity Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 297,820 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after buying an additional 3,237,309 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $11,638,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after buying an additional 1,421,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after buying an additional 907,953 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after buying an additional 760,932 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCEL stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

