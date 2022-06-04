CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 12,902 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SM Energy by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 829.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 719,026 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $15,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

SM opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 5.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

