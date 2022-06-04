Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 865 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

NYSE ADM opened at $87.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

