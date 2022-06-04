Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after buying an additional 67,213 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

