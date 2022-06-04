Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

