Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

