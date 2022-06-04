Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $90.28 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

