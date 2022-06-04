Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 722 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of American States Water worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $14,999,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $8,374,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $6,508,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $80.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. American States Water has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

