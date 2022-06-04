Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

