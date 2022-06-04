Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,498 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

