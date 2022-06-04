Cornichon Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Cornichon has a market cap of $874,738.77 and approximately $362.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cornichon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.01240985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00405582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031562 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,048,061 coins and its circulating supply is 14,806,212 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.