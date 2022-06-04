Corsair Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,049 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPACU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 37.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GPACU remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

