Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $1.40 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,059,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,202,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,337,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. 608,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,603. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.07. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.