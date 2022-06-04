Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $18.03 Million Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. SPX makes up 3.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.67% of SPX worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPX by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 780,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,580,000 after acquiring an additional 70,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 736,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPXC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 182,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

