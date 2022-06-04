Corsair Capital Management L.P. Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Whole Earth Brands accounts for 1.7% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.54% of Whole Earth Brands worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 996,282 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 167,860 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 146,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $292.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $130.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

