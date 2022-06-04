Corsair Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,221,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 861,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,926 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 282,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 6.03. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

