Corsair Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Intevac as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Intevac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intevac by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Intevac by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 59,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,516. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Intevac news, Director Michele Klein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

