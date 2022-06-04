Corsair Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,345,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,756,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.06. 1,167,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.
Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
