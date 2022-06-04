Corsair Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,345,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,756,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.06. 1,167,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.