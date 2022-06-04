Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 375 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,194,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 262,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 216,134 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of KKR traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $55.32. 2,587,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

