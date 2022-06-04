Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,250 Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Northern Technologies International worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.34. 4,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

