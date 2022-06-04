Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.76. 1,602,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,589. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.83.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $775,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

