Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Now Covered by TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVO. National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.92. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$4.81 and a one year high of C$18.00. The company has a market cap of C$652.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

