Cpwm LLC Acquires New Shares in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 93,261 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,524. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

