Cpwm LLC Buys Shares of 37,638 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $98.27. 4,989,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,859. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

