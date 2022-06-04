Cpwm LLC Invests $232,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.42. 167,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,624. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $95.35 and a twelve month high of $151.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.62.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

