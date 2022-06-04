Cpwm LLC Invests $9.05 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $45.34. 9,930,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,504,805. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16.
