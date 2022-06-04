Cpwm LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,283,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,710,340. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

