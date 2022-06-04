Cpwm LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,101,000 after buying an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 468,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after buying an additional 27,671 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $69.35. 530,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,883. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $85.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

