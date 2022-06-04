Craig L. Kauffman Purchases 500 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $11,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,157.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $224.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.53. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.