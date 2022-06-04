Craig L. Kauffman Purchases 500 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.52 per share, for a total transaction of $11,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,157.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CVLY opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $224.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.53. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $24.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.25%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.
